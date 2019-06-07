Jacksonville man arrested after he tried to rob two local pharmacies, deputies say

A Jacksonville man has been arrested after deputies said he tried to rob two local pharmacies.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on 3069 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville on Thursday.

The pharmacist provided a description of the suspect and video surveillance showed him getting into a small silver car, deputies said.

Prior to the incident, the Walgreens in Richlands had a similar incident.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the pharmacy and attempted to rob the pharmacist of suboxone by giving the clerk a note that demanded the drug and threatened the use of a firearm.

He never showed a firearm but did get away with some suboxone.

The Richlands Police Department were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Justin Thomas Tyler Swann from their investigation of the prior attempt in Richlands.

The Richlands pharmacy employees were able to identify him, as Swann had frequented the store in the past.

Deputies were able to locate Swann shortly after he fled and arrested him.

Swann was taken before a magistrate where he was charged with felony robbery with a deadly weapon, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The Richlands Police Department also charged Swann with attempted common law robbery and he was given an additional $10,000 bond.

