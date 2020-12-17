Jacksonville man arrested following multi-agency child exploitation investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man was arrested following a multi-agency child exploitation investigation.

The Jacksonville Police Department was alerted to a Cyber Tip from the NC ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force. JPD Detective Jason Griess launched an investigation with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office regarding this tip.

As a result of the investigat6ion 47-year-old Anthony Preston Littleton was arrested for three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Littleton is currently confined in the Onslow County jail under a $75,000 bond.

“The investigation into this cyber tip is still active and we anticipate additional charges in the near future”, said Captain Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor.