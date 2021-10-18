Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At approximately 5:27 PM on October 17, 2021, Jacksonville Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Eva Street. When officers arrived, they found a male subject had been shot inside his vehicle, which then crashed into a utility pole. Officers, along with members of Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County EMS tended to the victim’s injuries.

The victim was identified as Jeffrey Aaron Madison (51) of Jacksonville. He was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects in the case as 21-year-old, Michael Kevin Jackson. Jackson was located and taken into custody without incident. “The investigation is still active and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads,” said Captain Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 21-09166 when calling or texting about this case.