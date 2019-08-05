1 arrested in connection to armed robbery reported at Onslow County motel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested in connection an armed robbery reported at an Onslow County motel.

On July 15, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to The Travelers Inn at 4315 New Bern Highway for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that people staying at the motel had been robbed at gunpoint where money and personal items were taken.

According to a release, the suspect fled the scene, where the victims and witnesses gave chase.

The suspect, identified as Dominic Evins, 27, of Jacksonville, was located at Circle K at 2500 New Bern Highway.

Deputies said that Evins exited the vehicle and was confronted by the victims.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified black female left the scene in a tan Toyota Camry, deputies said.

Evins was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evins was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $130,000 bond.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.