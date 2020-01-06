Jacksonville man arrested on multiple drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a joint investigation.

In March 2019, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the distribution of crystal meth in the Richlands community.

38-year-old Joshua Dale Anderson of Jacksonville was arrested on unrelated drug charges prior to the end of this investigation.

He served time in N.C. Department of Corrections for narcotics and parole violation charges.

Anderson was released from N.C. Department of Corrections December 16.

On January 3 he was served outstanding warrants from the March investigation.

Those charges include:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a dwelling

Manufacturing methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case 2019-4003 when calling.