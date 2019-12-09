Jacksonville man charged after receiving marijuana through USPS

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after he received marijuana delivered through USPS mail.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit learned that a Jacksonville resident would be receiving illegal drugs through the mail.

The investigation concluded on December 6 when the Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the United States Postal Service arrested Meldetric Antonio Rogers after picking up a package from the post office.

Rogers was taken into custody after he received the package.

OCS Office K-9 Sadie alerted positively to the package.

The package was addressed to a fictitious name and had a fictitious return name and address on it.

Rogers was charged with:

Trafficking marijuana by possession

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

He was placed under a $10,000 bond.