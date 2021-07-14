Jacksonville man charged in death of woman found in hotel room

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on Monday.

Jacksonville police responded to the Triangle Motor Inn around 5:23 p.m. on Monday in regards to a woman who was found dead in a hotel room. Investigators with the Jacksonville Police Department were able to identify the woman as Miranda Irene Hullender, 35. Through further investigation, the Jacksonville Police Department along with assistance from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify a suspect, Darwin Jarmaul Robinson Jr., 24, of Jacksonville.

Robinson was charged with an open count of murder and common law robbery. He was taken before a magistrate and was being held in the Onslow County jail under no bond.

Officials are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective J. Parrish at (910) 938-6521 or jparrish@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 21-00540 when calling or texting about this investigation.