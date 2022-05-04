JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged in a shots-fired incident that happened on March 29.

Police said Anthony Dyshawn Stanley was arrested after warrants were taken out for his arrest in a shots-fired call that happened on March 29 in the area of Huff Drive and Carlyle Court. Nobody was hurt but evidence was gathered that, after an investigation, led to Stanley’s arrest. He’s been charged with:

Discharge Dangerous Weapon

Going Armed to the Public of the Public

Discharge Weapon into Occupied Vehicle

Felony Conspiracy

Street Gang Activity

Discharge Firearm into Enclosure

Stanley, 22, was being held under a $155,000 bond.

“This shooting was an isolated incident. Detectives are still actively investigating this incident. We ask that anyone with information please contact our detectives,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services supervisor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jillian Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their Identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-02596 when calling or texting about this case.