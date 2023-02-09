JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man wanted in connection to several indecent exposure incidents was arrested Tuesday, officials announced Thursday.

Police said they identified Treyon Lamont Jordan, 31, as the suspect in at least four occurrences of indecent exposure that happened between January 2022 and February 2023 in Jacksonville.

Jordan was arrested without incident. He was jailed under a $1,000 bond and is being charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

“Even though an arrest has been made in these cases, this is still an active and ongoing investigation,” Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke said. “We are asking anyone with knowledge of these crimes to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Det. Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Refer to Case 23-00982 when calling or texting about this case.