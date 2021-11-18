Jacksonville man charged with indecent liberties with child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested William Austin Strawn as a result of a joint child sexual assault investigation. On Tuesday, detectives said they received information from the FBI regarding inappropriate digital media content being sent and/or received at a home in Jacksonville.

Strawn, 29, was charged with First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor, Indecent Liberties with a Child and Secret Peeping. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning and was placed in the Onslow County Jail under a $146,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by members of the FBI’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation should contact Detective Jason Griess at 910-938-6413 jgriess@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6521.