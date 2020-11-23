Jacksonville man convicted of distribution drug resulting in death, firearm offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A federal jury convicted a Jacksonville man on charges of distribution of heroin resulting in death, two counts of possessing a firearm while a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, three counts of distribution of heroin and/or crack, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and crack.

Randon Austin Jenkins, 37, provided heroin to a victim who died shortly thereafter of a heroin overdose.

Once the victim was discovered, detectives located bags of heroin marked with a unique stamp in the victim’s bedroom.

Detectives utilized informants, cell phone evidence, and other evidence to connect Jenkins to those stamped heroin bags.

They were able to search Jenkin’s house just two weeks later and located those same stamped heroin bags in his house.

During the search detectives also located guns and other drugs in the house as well as conducted multiple controlled purchases of drugs from the defendant over the course of the ensuing months.

Jenkins faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment due to the severity of his criminal history when sentenced during the week of February 22, 2021.