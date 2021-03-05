Jacksonville man facing drug charges for fourth time in six months

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man who has been arrested three previous times on drug charges was arrested again on Thursday.
Angel Isadora Aristy was pulled over by a member of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit for a traffic violation. Aristy provided a false name and driver’s license and because of the suspicious behavior, a K-9 was deployed who alerted positive for drugs.
Fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, Alprazolam, a gun and a cut-off catalytic converter were found in the vehicle. Aristy, 43, of Richlands Highway in Jacksonville was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Schedule IV Substances
During the search of the vehicle, officials found several pieces of suspected stolen property, which is being further investigation in connection to a string of larcenies in the area.
A magistrate gave Aristy a $37,000 secured bond and placed him in the Onslow County Detention Center. He was previously out on bond for other charges, posting bonds that ranged from $2,500 to $9.300.
Anyone with information about this may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021002505 when calling.