Jacksonville man facing drug charges for fourth time in six months

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man who has been arrested three previous times on drug charges was arrested again on Thursday.

Angel Isadora Aristy was pulled over by a member of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit for a traffic violation. Aristy provided a false name and driver’s license and because of the suspicious behavior, a K-9 was deployed who alerted positive for drugs.

Fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, Alprazolam, a gun and a cut-off catalytic converter were found in the vehicle. Aristy, 43, of Richlands Highway in Jacksonville was arrested and charged with:

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule IV Substances

During the search of the vehicle, officials found several pieces of suspected stolen property, which is being further investigation in connection to a string of larcenies in the area.

A magistrate gave Aristy a $37,000 secured bond and placed him in the Onslow County Detention Center. He was previously out on bond for other charges, posting bonds that ranged from $2,500 to $9.300.

Anyone with information about this may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2021002505 when calling.