Jacksonville man held on $2 million bond on sex crime charges in Pitt County

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) - Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was indicted Monday on two counts of felony obstruction of justice, according to a news release from Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Wilkins is accused of obstructing "public and legal justice by withholding knowledge of a credible threat made by an individual known to the Sheriff to imminently kill Joshua Freeman," according to court documents released.