Jacksonville man held on $2 million bond on sex crime charges in Pitt County

Pitt Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes in Pitt County on Monday.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Samuel Horning, age 35, of Jacksonville, NC, was arrested on Monday and charged with the following counts:

Felony 2nd Degree Forcible Rape
Felony Attempted 2nd Degree Forcible Sexual Offense
Felony Assault by Strangulation
Felony First Degree Kidnapping
Misdemeanor Larceny

Horning was placed in the Pitt County Jail on a total bond of $2,000,500.

