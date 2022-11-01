RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after he pled guilty in April on drug-related charges.

Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, Pickett pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Pickett was responsible for trafficking at least 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 907 grams of methamphetamine, and 470 milligrams of oxycodone from June 2019 to March 18, 2021. At the time of his arrest on March 18, 2021, Pickett possessed a loaded 9 mm handgun, marijuana, oxycodone, a fentanyl analogue, heroin, crack cocaine, baggies, a digital scale, and $2,470 in cash. At sentencing, Judge Boyle considered Pickett’s five prior state felony convictions (including breaking and entering, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug possession) and noted the fact that Pickett was wearing a probation ankle monitor during his sale of 40 grams of crystal meth as a factor in his sentence.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Jacksonville Police Department, the Onslow and Duplin County Sheriffs’ Offices, and the ATF Wilmington Resident Office investigated the case with assistance from the N.C. Probation Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis M. Duffy prosecuted the case.