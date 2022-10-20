RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday after he pled guilty on drug-related charges.

Steven Rolle, aka “Bank Rolle,” was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020, through January 2021. On June 8, Rolle pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Rolle, who has a prior federal conviction for trafficking in heroin, two assault-on-a-female convictions and an armed robbery conviction, began trafficking in large amounts of fentanyl less than a year after completing his federal supervised release.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle found that Rolle was responsible for selling at least 172 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of heroin, maintained a premises for manufacturing or distribution of the drugs, possessed a firearm in connection with his drug trafficking operations, and attempted to obstruct the Government’s investigation by intimidating a witness through Facebook posts. After Rolle completes his federal prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for 48 months.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Jacksonville Police Department, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF Wilmington Resident Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis M. Duffy prosecuted the case.