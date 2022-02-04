Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years for bank robberies in Wilson, Chocowinity in 2019

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pled guilty to bank robbery charges from 2019.

Michael Donnell Moore was sentenced on Friday for the robbery of banks in Wilson and Chocowinity. He was also charged with brandishing a handgun and ordered to pay $58,333 in restitution.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Moore, 29, robbed two banks during May 2019. Officials said on May 8, 2019, Moore entered the First Citizens Bank in Wilson, wearing a hoodie, surgical mask and latex gloves. He handed the bank teller a note demanding money and threatened to kill everyone in the bank. Moore also pointed a gun the bank teller.

Moore was able to take $29,607 from the bank, officials said.

On May 28, 2019, Moore robbed the CresCom bank in Chocowinity. Officials said Moore entered the bank wearing a hazmat suit, sunglasses and a surgical mask. Moore approached the bank teller and handed her a note saying he had a bomb and the bank teller had one minute to let Moore into the bank vault. Moore was also holding a silver revolver in his hand.

Moore was able to leave the bank with $28,726, officials said.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilson Police Department, Chocowinity Police Department, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case.