WILMINGTON, N.C. – Michael Dennis, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was sentenced today to 170 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Dennis, 45, pled guilty to the charge on May 23, 2023.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Dennis had multiple run-ins with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies through 2021 and 2022 that led to seizures of methamphetamine and other drugs. On November 6, 2021, OCSO deputies conducted a search of Dennis’s home on Blue Creek Road in Jacksonville in connection with a murder investigation. In Dennis’s bedroom, deputies found 24 grams of methamphetamine and cutting agents. Deputies returned to the home on November 16, 2021, to assist with a probation search and seized another 76 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drug items. At that time, Dennis was on probation for Financial Card Theft convictions.

On January 19, 2022, OCSO deputies were conducting surveillance at a Hubert, North Carolina, home after receiving complaints about drug activity. Deputies stopped a vehicle that was leaving that home and identified Dennis as the driver. A search uncovered an additional 49 grams of methamphetamine. During a post-arrest interview, Dennis confessed to having a pound of methamphetamine at a residence on Bratten Drive in Jacksonville. Deputies seized another 986 grams of 96% pure crystal methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, and $2,000 in cash from that address.

Dennis’s federal conviction follows 11 prior North Carolina state felony convictions. These include two counts of common law robbery, attempted common law robbery, two counts of larceny from a person, and three counts of financial card theft.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh prosecuted.