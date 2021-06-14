Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for drug, gun offenses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was sentenced on Monday after a jury found him guilty on drug and gun-related charges.

Austin Kyle Lee, also known as Justin, 31, was found guilty by a jury in February of charges related to drug distribution and illegal gun possession. He was formally found guilty of the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a quantity of marijuana, and five kilograms or more of cocaine

Distribution of a quantity of heroin, and aiding and abetting

Possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of cocaine

Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Officials said Lee sold herion to dealers in Jacksonville on several occassions, starting in 2016. Officials later determined he was on parole for a felony drug conviction in New York and was also maintaining a house next door to his probation-official residence.

During his arrest on Feb. 2, 2018, detectives found over $210,000 in cash, 354.4 grams of cocaine, 159.72 grams of heroin, and 118.95 grams of marijuana at his home on Ridge View Drive. Also found was a loaded Glock 19 9mm pistol, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol and a Jiminez Arms .22 pistol with obliterated serial number.

Investigators said over the course of approximately two years of operation in the Onslow County area, Lee distributed around 5 kilograms of heroin, 20 kilograms of cocaine, and 1.75 pounds of marijuana.