JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department have arrested a man in connection with an overdose death.

On May 18, officers were called to the scene of an unresponsive man, Stephen Brown. Life saving measures were attempted, but ultimately Brown died from a fentanyl overdose. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and Special Operations Division took over the case.

During investigation it was discovered that Manuel Ricardo Meija was the man who sold Brown fentanyl. Meija was arrested and charged with Schedule II, Delivering Schedule II, PWIMSD Schedule II, Manufacturing Schedule II, MSDP Schedule II at a Child Care Center, and Death by Distribution.

Meija is currently being held at the Onslow County Jail with no bond.