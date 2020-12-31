Jacksonville police arrest two, searching for third suspect in investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in a shots fired incident on Tuesday.

Police responded to Plaza Manor Court at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired. Officials learned after the shots were fired, the suspects fled the area by vehicle. Police got a description of the vehicle and found it in the parking area of Liberty Crossing Apartments.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, Tyreek Lipka, 20, of Carmen Ave. in Jacksonville, and Jay’corey D’Andrew Nelson, 22, of Sayers Lane in Richlands. A third suspect, Teshaun Michael Wilkinson, 22, is still wanted.

Lipka and Nelson were each given a bond of $455,000 and were each charged with the following:

Discharging weapon into occupied dwelling 5 counts

Injury to real property

Felony conspiracy

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharge weapon in city

Felony accessory after the fact

“There were no injuries involved with the shooting on Plaza Drive, nor with the apprehension of two of the suspects,” said Capt. Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor. “Additionally, the department has obtained arrest warrants for Teshaun Wilkinson of Zack Circle, for his involvement in this incident and is seeking the public’s help in locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division at 910-938-6405 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.