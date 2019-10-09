Jacksonville police ask for help to ID suspects in counterfeit money case

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of using counterfeit money at a local business.



Jacksonville police said on Tuesday they are looking for the two men pictured above, who are suspected of using counterfeit money on Saturday at Taqueria La Mexicana, located at 218 Brynn Marr Road.



Police described the first suspect as a dark-skinned black male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Champion” written across the front, grey sweat pants, a necklace with the “K” emblem, and large diamond-like stud earrings.

The second suspect was described by police as a light-skinned black male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, with long hair that was pulled back, tattoos on both arms, and wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Jacksonville, NC Police

If you know the identity of either of these suspects, call Jacksonville Police Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410, or email him at dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrest. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.



Please refer to Case 19-09507 when calling or texting about these photos.