JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The beginning of a year is a time of reflection for many.

Jacksonville Police Department Chief Mike Yaniero looked over their crime rate numbers for last year and noticed some differences. The burglary and theft rates rose in 2022 while murder rates went down slightly. Last year, five people were murdered in Jacksonville, one less than in 2021.

Yaniero said one of their biggest concerns from 2022 was overdoses.

“We had 174 overdoses last year, we had a number of deaths just in December. So I think the Fentanyl crisis is affecting our community. And I think that’s one of the biggest challenges as we go into the new year that we’ll start to see,” Yaniero said.

Yaniero added one of their goals this year is to work with local organizations to help their community receive the resources that are needed.