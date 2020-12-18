Jacksonville Police, Crime Stoppers increase reward for details in November shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and Crime Stoppers continue to investigate a November shooting that killed a man. A reward for information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $5,000.

Lamar Johnson was shot and killed on Nov. 25 at around 11:30. Police responded to the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments at 100 Talon Drive. They found Johnson on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

“We are continuing in our investigative efforts and are following up on leads. We ask that anyone who has any information concerning the death of Mr. Johnson notify our investigative team,” said Captain Mike Capps.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

In addition to the $2,500 possible Crime Stoppers reward, Jacksonville Police will be contributing an additional $2,500 for a total possible cash reward of $5,000. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-10048 when calling or texting about this case.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be important to investigators in moving this case forward.”