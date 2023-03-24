JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials say they have identified the suspect in three recent armed robberies that happened at Jacksonville gas stations.

The Jacksonville Police Department said the robberies happened between March 18-22. Two of the robberies happened at the Birdies located at 267 Western Blvd. The other robbery happened at the Circle K located at 199 Pine Valley Road.

The suspect in all three cases was described as a young male armed with a knife. Police said Friday they’ve identified the suspect as a 14-year-old juvenile.

“We want to thank our community members for their assistance in these cases,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, JPD investigative services supervisor. “Even though the suspect has been identified, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. State law prohibits the release of juvenile information. If anyone has any additional information, we ask that you come forward. Charges are currently pending through the Department of Juvenile Justice.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division detective Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)