Jacksonville police investigating death of transgender person as homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police are now investigating the death of a transgender person as a homicide case.

Jeremy William Franks identified as a woman. On Feb. 24 around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a call of a body in the area of Ellis Boulevard and White Street. Workers who were clearing the area found the body of Franks, also known as Jenna Franks, in a wooded area close to a creek.

Police said Wednesday information about the investigation was initially withheld until notification could be made to family members.

“Information obtained over the few days have investigators treating the case as a homicide. At this time, there is no additional information that can be released due to the open investigation” said Capt. Mike Capps, supervisor of JPD Investigative Services Division.

“Officers have been working tirelessly on this investigation,” said Lt. Richard Kellum of the JPD Investigative Services Division. “Even the smallest bit of information could be helpful to detectives. We ask that anyone with information to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone that may have information that would assist in the investigation may contact Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.