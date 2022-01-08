Jacksonville police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that injures teenager

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

It happened at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Foxhorn Village. Officers said they found a 15-year-old male had been shot during an altercation. Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Onslow County Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was in critical but stable condition. Officers will not be releasing his name because he is a juvenile.

Police said the shooting suspect has been identified.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” said Capt. Mike Capps, Investigative Services supervisor. “This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Schott at (910) 938-6414 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 938-3273.