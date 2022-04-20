JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that injured a man.

Police said they responded at 9:30 a.m. to an area of Arnold Road in Jacksonville after getting a call that someone had been shot. Officers discovered Ruben Corley Jr., 19, of Jacksonville had been shot at the Sandy Run apartment complex, located on Coleman Drive.

Officials said Corley fled the apartment complex after being shot and requested a resident on Arnold Road to call for medical assistance. Corley was transported to the US Naval Hospital aboard Camp Lejeune, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads, processing evidence from the scene and attempting to identify others involved.” Capt. Mike Capps, with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigative Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective J. Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).