JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are responding to an act of vandalism they said happened last week.

Officers responded at 7:38 am. on June 15 to Coastal Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery at 110 Montford Landing Rd. Officials determined that during the overnight hours between Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15, someone vandalized three granite benches and a sign within the complex.

“The benches had obvious impact marks on them that appeared to have been made with some sort of tool. We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services supervisor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division at 910-938-6405 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)