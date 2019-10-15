Live Now
Jacksonville police trying to ID larceny suspect

Jacksonville, NC Police

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of a larceny at a local grocery store.

Police said a man allegedly committed a larceny at the Food Lion in the Branch Wood Shopping Center on Gum Branch Road on October 3.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-’20s, about 5’10” to 6’1″ tall, wearing a black and white vertically striped shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Jacksonville Police Detective Bryan Stitz at 910-938-5039, email him at bstitz@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Refer to case 19-09456 when calling.

