Jacksonville police trying to ID larceny suspect

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole something from the Belk store in the Jacksonville Mall.



JPD said the man in the photo above is a suspect in a recent larceny at the Belk at the Jacksonville Mall, located at 375 Western Boulevard.



Investigators described the suspect as a black male between 18 to 25 years of age, 5’10”-to-6’1″ tall, and he was wearing a blue New York Yankees hat, white tee shirt, and yellow shorts at the time of the larceny.

If you know the identity of this man, please contact JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418, or sspear@jacksonvillenc.gov, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.



Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Please refer to Case 19-07263 when calling or texting about this case.