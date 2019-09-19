Jacksonville police trying to ID man accused of crimes at Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of recent crimes at a Walmart in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville police said the man seen in the photo in this story is a suspect in an alleged larceny and breaking-and-entering that happened on Aug. 18 at the Walmart on Yopp Road.
Police described the suspect as a black man who was wearing a bluish-gray T-shirt with a skeleton on the front, dark pants, and sandals at the time of the incident. His head was clean-shaven and he had a goatee. He may be driving the gold sedan pictured in this story.
Anyone who knows this man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440, or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Onslow County Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.
Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Please refer to Case 18-10853 when calling or texting about these photos.