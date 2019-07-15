Jacksonville Police working to ID suspect in theft at Belks

Jacksonville, NC Police, via Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT)

Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of items from Belks recently.

Investigators say the man seen in the photos above entered the Belks inside the Jacksonville Mall, located at 375 Western Blvd., and walked out of the store with more than $1,000 of merchandise he had not paid for.

Police described the suspect as a black male, in his 20’s, approximately 5’9” to 6’0” in height, with a slender build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with “CLEMSON” written in orange writing on the front and black pants.

The susepct is wanted on a charge of Felony Larceny.

If you know the identity of this subject, you are asked to call JPD Detective Matthew Summerlin at 910-938-5039, email him at msummerlin@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.



Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.



Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 19-05860 when calling or texting about these photos.