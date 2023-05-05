JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man in Jacksonville has been arrested and charged after exposing himself to a child, police said. It has been learned the man was a teacher in Onslow County.

On March 6, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report that a man was exposing his genitals to a minor on Bracken Place. Gregory James Morris, a resident of Bracken Place, was arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure.

On Friday, WNCT’s Claire Curry received a notice from Onslow County Schools saying Morris was a Parkwood Elementary School third-grade teacher. He had been on paid leave since March 13 pending the outcome of an investigation.

The statement read in part, “Mr. Morris’ actions did not occur at the school and were not related to his work at Parkwood Elementary. School and district administrators have been cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation and will continue to work closely with the Jacksonville Police Department and District Attorney’s Office.”

The statement also mentioned that Morris has been employed by Onslow County Schools since Nov. 28, 2016, as a fourth-grade teacher. He has also taught second- and third-grade classes.

“Even though an arrest has been made in this case, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking that anyone who has had similar experiences or who may have been victimized to please come forward,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke,

Morris currently has a written promise to appear in court.