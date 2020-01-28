Jacksonville woman accused of stealing from employer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville woman accused of stealing from her employer has been arrested.

On September 20, 2019, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Scotchman on Burgaw Hwy for a report of missing cash.

Officials said after investigation it revealed that the store’s manager, Joan Emily Baker made a deposit of the days’ receipts but did not deposit all of the money.

Warrants were issued for 39-year-old Baker of Jacksonville and she was arrested on Saturday.

Baker was charged with larceny by employee.

She is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Daniels at 910-989-4071, jerry_daniels@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Refer to case number 2019013761 when calling.