KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jacksonville woman for several drug-related charges on July 8.

Christine Marie Roe, 46, was stopped by officers at a driver’s license checkpoint. Deputies noticed that Roe appeared to be high. Deputies asked Roe to get out of the car and noticed drug paraphernalia inside. Roe tried to get back into the car and drive away but deputies were able to control the situation and arrest her.

Deputies found 52 grams of Fentanyl/heroin in capsule form, along with 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside Roe’s car.

Roe was charged with resisting/obstructing or delaying arrest, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a motor vehicle for controlled substance.

Roe was taken to the Lenoir County Jail where officers found additional drugs on her. Possession of narcotics in a jail facility was added to her list of charges.

Roe was given a secured bond.