Jacksonville woman arrested on kidnapping charge

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it recently arrested a Jacksonville woman wanted on a kidnapping charge.

On Saturday, July 13, deputies arrested Meridith Farrow-Hall on a warrant for 2nd Degree Kidnapping in a case being investigated by the Jacksonville Police Department.



Farrow-Hall is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

WNCT has reached out to Jacksonville Police to learn more about this kidnapping case, and will update this story on-air and online at WNCT.com.