JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport.

Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office filed the breaking and entering charge, noting in a press release that the Jacksonville Police Department is issuing other charges “after (Gibson) was connected to other

crimes in Onslow County.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Gibson’s 2015 Honda Pilot was seen on the Chloe’s Closet surveillance camera.