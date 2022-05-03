BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested and charged in a crash that injured a Pender County deputy on April 24.

Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, reckless driving, fail to heed light or siren, speeding and operate a vehicle with no insurance.

Wilkins was being held under a $6,000 secured bond.

Officials said Wilkins was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on U.S. Hwy. 17 when the crash happened near Scotts Hill just after 10 p.m. A chase resulted and the deputy, who was not identified, crashed the vehicle they were driving. Officials said Wilkins’ vehicle hit a street sign and then left the scene.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and later released.