Jacksonville woman facing drug, weapon charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman was arrested last week by deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and is facing drug and weapons charges.

Morgan Louise Gibson, 26, was arrested at her home on Sterling Road in Jacksonville on Feb. 11. She is facing the following charges:

Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property

Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Possession of Heroin

Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon

Gibson was transferred to Onslow County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

Members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the N.C. Department of Probation/Parole and Naval Criminal Investigative Service conducted an investigation into reports that drugs were being used and sold at Gibson’s home. The investigation ended Feb. 11 with her arrest.

