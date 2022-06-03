JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Liza Yoann-Luina Montalvo, age 28 years, from Jacksonville, pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Onslow County Superior Court on June 2, 2022.

Superior Court Judge G. Frank Jones of New Hanover County sentenced the defendant to a minimum of 58 months and a maximum of 82 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The State’s evidence showed that on Friday, December 11, 2020, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2126 Pony Farm Rd. Lot 8 in reference to an alleged sexual assault. Responding officers met with Alicia Tucker and Liz Montalvo who stated they were hanging out with friends, Anthony Spears, and Nathaniel Fonville. Liz Montalvo said that Spears and Tucker left the room, Fonville pushed her over and forced her to have sex. Tucker and Spears later walked back into the room and Spears and Fonville got into a physical altercation. In the process, Fonville was stabbed several times. Montalvo went to Onslow Memorial Hospital to get a rape kit done.

Detective Heather LaSorsa was contacted by Crime Scene Investigator Sgt. Mitch Gordon, who was on scene at 2126 Pony Farm Rd. Lot 8 and advised Det. LaSorsa that things didn’t seem right. Det. LaSorsa responded to that location. Once there, Det. LaSorsa located Anthony Spears, who lives at Lot 13, and found him and his trailer covered in blood. Anthony Spears was asked to step outside and speak with the OCSO. Det LaSorsa also found blood trails leading to several trailer doors in the neighborhood and no one involved knew where Fonville was, but his car was still there on scene. Everyone on scene split up to locate Fonville. Within a few minutes, Lt. Evans located Fonville in an abandoned residence not far from Lot 8. Lt. Evans found Fonville naked wearing only a white t-shirt that was soaked in blood, bleeding, and very cold. The temperature outside was 30 degrees. EMS was called and Fonville was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune for treatment of his injuries. He had a 10-hour long surgery to repair severe stab wounds to his fingers.

Fonville told the OCSO that he was hanging out with the Tucker, Montalvo, and Spears. Fonville engaged in consensual intercourse with Montalvo. Tucker and Spears came into the room while Fonville was having intercourse with Montalvo, and Spears attacked Fonville and struck him in the back of the head with a sharp object. Fonville was further assaulted and suffered several lacerations and stab wounds in attempt to rob him by Spears, Tucker, and Montalvo. He was bleeding profusely and was eventually able to flee to try and get help.

The investigation showed that Spears had planned to rob and assault Fonville. Fonville had asked Tucker and Montalvo to help. Fonville had not raped Montalvo, but while having intercourse and vulnerable, Fonville was assaulted with the intent to rob him. Spears, Tucker, and Montalvo all gave admissions of their involvement and the plan to assault and rob Fonville.

Anthony Spears pled guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on April 22, 2022, in Onslow Superior Court and was sentenced to a minimum of 67 months and a maximum of 93 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Alicia Tucker pled guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury on May 25, 2022, in Onslow Superior Court and was sentenced to a minimum of 51 months and a maximum of 74 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

In the Montalvo guilty plea, the State of North Carolina was represented by Violent Crimes Assistant District Attorney Michele Morton and the defendant was represented by defense counsel Stuart Popkin.

The facts of this case are unusual to say the least. It shows to what extent some people will go to commit senseless, violent acts. The defendants in essence set up the victim for a robbery using sex and when he was vulnerable, attacked him. Fortunately, the victim was found in time and received immediate medical attention. Those defendants that commit acts of violence, and those who conspire with others to do so, must be dealt in a manner that punishes them for their actions including substantial active sentences. This office will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that violent offenders are prosecuted and receive sentences that protect the public.