Jamesville man charged with murder of man in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) A Jamesville man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man that happened last week in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Police Department said it arrested Terrance Lamont Williams, age 35, of U.S. Hwy. 64 in Jamesville, on Tuesday.

He is charged with one count of First Degree Murder in the August 21 death of Shakur Deshawn Hedgebeth.

Plymouth Police told WNCT the investigation into this case is ongoing, and more details on the murder are expected to be released when the investigation is complete.

