Jenna Franks autopsy released, victim stabbed multiple times, investigation into death continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jenna Franks autopsy report from the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine has been released and states that Franks died of multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Franks, a transgender woman, was murdered. Her body was found on Feb. 24 around 1:20 p.m. Police said city workers who were clearing an area of Ellis Boulevard and White Street found her body floating in a creek.

The autopsy states Franks was found with “multiple sharp fore injuries;” and “stab wounds to the left neck and bilateral lower extremities.” The autopsy also states “postmortem decomposition and prolonged immersion changes, moderate to severe,” which means the body was in the water for an extended period of time.

The FBI has joined the investigation into Franks’ death, and a $15,000 reward being offered, $10,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from Jacksonville Public Safety.