WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties.

Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or park. He is being held in Pitt County on a $350,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless, located at 601 John Small Ave. in Washington.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a second search warrant at a residence in Pitt County.

The investigation led to the arrest of Jimenez Ramirez.