Jones County rapist may get parole from life sentence

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of stealing $2,000 worth of makeup from a local store.

Greenville police said the woman allegedly stole approximately $2,000 worth of makeup in two recent thefts from Ulta Beauty at 3120 Evans Street, Suite 105.

Anyone who knows this person is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-3404.