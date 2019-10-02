JONES COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – A man who was convicted of rape in Jones County in 1983 and sentenced to life in prison is having his case reviewed for possible parole, state officials said.
According to a press release by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission, inmate Ervin Roberts, who was convicted of a rape charge in Jones County Court in 1983, and was sentenced to life in prison, is being considered for parole.
Commission officials said they are investigating Roberts’ case for parole through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), which is an agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender being investigated.
According to a press release, investigators will review the facts of Roberts’ case, and speak to people for and against his release, before deciding whether or not to release him on parole.
According to the state’s current Structured Sentencing law, parole is eliminated for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994, but the Commission said it is responsible for paroling offenders who were sentenced under the previous sentencing laws.
Jones County rapist may get parole from life sentence
