JPD investigating at least third shooting incident in city in past week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are investigating another shooting that happened over the weekend, the third reported shooting investigation in the city just over a week.

The latest shooting occurred last Saturday. Police responded to a call at 213 Henderson Dr. Officers discovered a physical confrontation had occurred in front of G’s Barber Shop. At the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire between the business owner and an unidentified man, who then fled the area in a car.

No one at the scene was injured during the altercation.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident,” said Capt. Mike Capps, Jacksonville Police Investigative Services Supervisor. “This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads, as well as identifying others involved.”

Investigators are trying to identify the person and vehicle of interest in the pictures. Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective A. Wilson at 910-938-6520 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

It’s at least the third shooting incident that Jacksonville police have been investigating since Feb. 11. Police responded to shots fired calls at several locations the previous weekend. A shooting incident also happened on Feb. 11 during a high school basketball game while Northside High School was playing at Jacksonville High School.

An arrest was made in that case last Friday.