JPD investigating early Sunday shooting that leaves one dead, another injured

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the JPD, at approximately 1:12 AM on Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Sturgeon City, located at 50 Court Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered 25-year-old Dominique Rhodes of Jacksonville with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead. A second gunshot victim was identified as 18-year-old Alexis Ramsay, also of Jacksonville. Ramsay was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital prior to officers arriving, and was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for serious injuries.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads,” said Capt. Mike Capps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ashley Gilley at 910-938-6407 agilley@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.