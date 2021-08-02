JPD investigating Sunday morning shooting, 1 injured at Jacksonville nightclub

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured at a nightclub.

At approximately 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jacksonville police responded to the area of the Orleans House at 1319 Lejeune Boulevard regarding an individual who had been shot.

When officers arrived they found a male victim insight the nightclub with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he was listed in stable condition.

Lieutenant Chris Funcke, Investigative Services Supervisor says, “This is still an open and active investigation and detectives are continuing to follow up on details both before and after the shooting. We ask if anyone has information regarding this shooting to please call Jacksonville Police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.