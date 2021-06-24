JPD searching for larceny suspect wanted in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who is wanted for larceny. The incident occurred on April 30, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m. at Lowes on Yopp Road.

The suspect stole over $4,000 of merchandise. He is described as a white man in his 20’s, thin build, approximately 5’8 to 5’10 wearing a white long sleeve water-resistant shirt, brown pants tan or gray shoes, and a black mask with a gold Batman emblem on it.

If you know the identity of this subject please contact JPD Detective Ashley Gilley at 910-938-6407 or agilley@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.