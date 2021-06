JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying three men wanted for breaking and entering.

Courtesy of the Jacksonville Police Department

They breaking and entering occurred at Helzberg Diamonds located at the Jacksonville Mall on June 5.

If you know the identity of any of these subjects, please contact JPD Detective William Potter at 910-938-6464 of wpotter@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.