Judge denies bond for ‘Person of Interest’ in disappearance of SC; new details emerge

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emanuel Bedford, the man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Deidre Reid who was last seen in early September, was denied bond by a South Carolina judge Thursday.

Bedford, who was arrested in Georgia in October, was charged with grand larceny and obstructing justice.

He was named as a person of interest by authorities several weeks after Reid went missing on September 3.

Family members aid Reid was last seen at 112 E Turner Street in Pageland on September 3. At the time, she was headed to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte.

She was reportedly driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with S.C. plate FXU 718, police said. The vehicle also has a NY Giants tag on the front of the vehicle.

State attorneys said Thursday that the missing Tahoe was recovered in Aiken County partially submerged in a pond. Preliminary evidence indicated that there was blood in the vehicle.

Bedford was taken into custody on Oct. 11 by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

The judge expressed his concern over the missing vehicle’s discovery and determined that Bedford was a flight risk.

A grand jury is expected to convene in March, State prosecutors said.

The investigation into Reid’s disappearance is still active and ongoing.

Family members of Reid told Queen City News in September that they’re feeling desperate.

“It’s like a hole in your heart, it hurts to breathe,” said sister, Jennifer Reid.

“You want to do so much,” said brother, James. “But you’re actually helpless.”

The two said their sister was the peacemaker in the family and has a way of bringing everyone together. “That’s why I always start off, with something that I post, I always say a link in my chain is missing because she’s the one in the middle,” said James.

They said, her three children want to see their mom.

“Please, her kids need her. We need her. We love her so much,” Jennifer said.

Anyone who can provide additional information regarding this case is asked to call the police at 843-672-6437.